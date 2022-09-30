Police Look for Person That Stole From Liquor Stores at Gunpoint in Naugatuck

Police are looking for the person that allegedly robbed two Naugatuck liquor stores at gunpoint Friday night.

Officials said the first robbery was reported at Cork and Keg Liquors at about 6 p.m. The store, located on Rubber Avenue, notified police of an armed robbery.

A second robbery happened at Cross Point Liquors across town on New Haven Road. Authorities said a person matching the same description robbed the store at gunpoint.

Police are looking for the above pictured person in connection to the robberies. He appears to be wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and a blue mask.

The same person is believed to be responsible for both robberies, police said.

The incidents are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-729-5222. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 203-720-1010.