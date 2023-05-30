2 in Critical Condition After Motorcyclist Loses Control, Crashes in Ledyard

Two people are in critical condition after a motorcyclist lost control and crashed in Ledyard on Memorial Day.

Officers were called to a report of a motorcycle crash on Route 214 around 11 p.m.

According to investigators, a 25-year-old man from Putnam was driving a motorcycle eastbound on Route 214 when he lost control while taking a turn. The motorcycle then slid off of the road and struck a large boulder, causing the driver and passenger to be ejected .

The driver was transported to Backus Hospital and was later flown to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar.

The passenger on the motorcycle, identified as a 42-year-old woman from Ledyard, was flown from the scene to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar.

The man and the woman are both listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ledyard Police Sergeant Jason Pudvah at (860) 464-6400.