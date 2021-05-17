2 Injured After Hartford Shooting

Two people were injured after a shooting on Sterling Street in Hartford Monday night.

Officials said they responded to a Shotspotter alert in the area of 25 Sterling St. at approximately 8:30 p.m. While driving to the scene, officers were alerted by a nearby hospital that two men were being treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Both individuals are in stable condition, according to police.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting and the incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 860-722-8477.