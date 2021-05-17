Hartford

2 Injured After Hartford Shooting

TLMD_PROMO_0402_MD_1200x675_1200541763701.jpg

Two people were injured after a shooting on Sterling Street in Hartford Monday night.

Officials said they responded to a Shotspotter alert in the area of 25 Sterling St. at approximately 8:30 p.m. While driving to the scene, officers were alerted by a nearby hospital that two men were being treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Both individuals are in stable condition, according to police.

Local

taxes 2 hours ago

Hundreds Rally for More Funding, Push for Higher Taxes on the Wealthy

coronavirus concerns 3 hours ago

Barkhamsted Recreation Area to Remain Closed Amid Staffing Concerns

It is unknown what led up to the shooting and the incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 860-722-8477.

This article tagged under:

HartfordHartford Policeshooting investigationhartford shooting
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us