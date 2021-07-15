2 Injured After South Windsor Construction Accident

Two construction workers were injured during an accident at a construction site in South Windsor Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials said they responded to the area of Buckland Road and Deming Street for a report of a construction worker pinned underneath a pipe on a construction site. Responding crews said the pipe had already been lifted by other construction workers via a chain and an excavator, crews said.

The worker was originally working on a system underneath the pipe that broke, approximately six feet deep in a trench. Workers had moved the person out of the compromised area while emergency services at the scene helped, authorities said.

Another person injured their hand while removing the pipe from the first worker, fire officials said.

Both workers were transported to a nearby hospital, but the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

The road was shut down and OSHA was called to the scene. The cause of the incident is under investigation.