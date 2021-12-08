2 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Plainfield

Two people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Plainfield on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a three-car crash with injuries in front of Plainfield High School on Putnam Road around 7:25 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When emergency crews arrived, they said they learned a Jeep was traveling northbound when it rear-ended a Mini Cooper. The Mini Cooper then collided with the back of a Dodge Grand Caravan, police said.

The drivers of the Jeep and the Mini Cooper were transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Authorities said the driver of the Jeep was cited for following too closely.