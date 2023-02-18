2 LifeStar Helicopters Called to Crash in Windham

Two LifeStar helicopters were called to a crash in Windham on Saturday.

State police said the two helicopters were sent to Boston Post Road this afternoon after the crash. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

According to troopers, injuries were reported, but the number and extent of those injuries are unknown.

The crash is under investigation.

