2 Men Injured in Waterbury Shooting

Two men are injured after a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday.

Officers were called to the intersection of East Main Street at Wall Street around 1:45 a.m. after getting a report of a man that had been shot and was lying in the road.

When police arrived, they said they found a 27-year-old man with a serious, life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

According to police, an additional man also suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was treated at a local hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.

