Bridgeport

2 Pedestrians Hit By Car in Bridgeport: PD

Bridgeport police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Bridgeport Police said they're investigating after two people were hit by a car Tuesday evening.

Officials said they received several calls reporting a motor vehicle accident involving two pedestrians on Fairfield Avenue. The crash happened at approximately 4 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The driver is cooperating with police and is still on-scene, according to police.

Police, fire and emergency personnel are all responding.

Local

Ansonia 8 mins ago

2 More Students Arrested in Connection With Ansonia High School Threat

john mason 50 mins ago

Fate of the John Mason Statue at State Capitol Is Still Up In The Air

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeportpedestrian struckpedestrian crashBridgeport Police Department
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us