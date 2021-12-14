2 Pedestrians Hit By Car in Bridgeport: PD

Bridgeport Police said they're investigating after two people were hit by a car Tuesday evening.

Officials said they received several calls reporting a motor vehicle accident involving two pedestrians on Fairfield Avenue. The crash happened at approximately 4 p.m.

The driver is cooperating with police and is still on-scene, according to police.

Police, fire and emergency personnel are all responding.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. The investigation remains active and ongoing.