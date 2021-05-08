new haven

2 Pedestrians in Critical Condition After Getting Struck by Pick-Up Truck in New Haven: PD

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Two pedestrians are in critical condition after getting struck by a pick-up truck in New Haven early Saturday morning.

Officers said they were called to the intersection of Farren Avenue and Fulton Street after getting a report of a collision with two pedestrians struck shortly before 2 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to investigators, a red pick-up truck collided with two pedestrians. Both pedestrians were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where they are both listed in critical, but stable condition, they added. The driver of the pick-up truck sustained minor injuries.

Local

gas prices 36 mins ago

Gas Prices in Connecticut Top $3 a Gallon For the First Time in 2 Years

South Windsor 5 hours ago

84-Year-Old Man Reported Missing From South Windsor Found

The New Haven Police Department Crash Team responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

New Haven Police ask any witnesses that have not yet spoken with police to contact them at (203) 946-6304.

This article tagged under:

new havenpedestrians struck
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us