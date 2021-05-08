2 Pedestrians in Critical Condition After Getting Struck by Pick-Up Truck in New Haven: PD

Two pedestrians are in critical condition after getting struck by a pick-up truck in New Haven early Saturday morning.

Officers said they were called to the intersection of Farren Avenue and Fulton Street after getting a report of a collision with two pedestrians struck shortly before 2 a.m.

According to investigators, a red pick-up truck collided with two pedestrians. Both pedestrians were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where they are both listed in critical, but stable condition, they added. The driver of the pick-up truck sustained minor injuries.

The New Haven Police Department Crash Team responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

New Haven Police ask any witnesses that have not yet spoken with police to contact them at (203) 946-6304.