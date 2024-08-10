2 pedestrians injured in Bridgeport hit-and-run

Two pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run in Bridgeport early Saturday morning.
Dispatchers received calls about a collision involving pedestrians in the 1950 block of Commerce Drive around 2:15 a.m.
According to police, two people were injured in the collision and were taken to the hospital. One person has a severe arm injury, but both pedestrians are said to be in stable condition.
Investigators said the vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene. Police have not released a description of the vehicle they may be looking for.
