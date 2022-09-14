2 People Injured After Being Struck in Wallingford Hit-and-Run: Police

Two pedestrians were taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Wallingford, police said.

Officials are looking for the car that allegedly struck the pedestrians. It's being described as a dark-colored truck.

The accident happened on Highland Avenue near Johnson Road.

Both pedestrians are being treated at area hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.