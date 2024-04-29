east granby

2 robberies at East Granby gas stations under investigation

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

An investigation is underway after there were robberies at two gas stations in East Granby early Monday morning.

State police said they happened at the Cumberland Farms and Pride on Rainbow Road.

Investigators have not said what was taken during the robberies.

No descriptions of suspects have been released at this time.

This article tagged under:

east granby
