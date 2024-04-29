Farmington

Robberies reported at businesses in Farmington

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC 5

Police are investigating robberies at multiple businesses in Farmington on Monday morning.

Officers said the robberies happened at two businesses on Route 4 overnight.

It's unclear exactly what businesses the robberies happened at.

Investigators have not said what was taken.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

There were also robberies at two gas stations in East Granby early Monday morning. There's no word on if the robberies are connected.

