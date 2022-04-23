2 Separate Stabbings Under Investigation in Bridgeport

Police are investigating two separate stabbings in Bridgeport that happened early Saturday morning.

Officers said the first stabbing happened on Bryant Street around 12:19 a.m. According to police, the victim experienced a non-life threatening injury to the shoulder blade and the incident involves someone the victim knows. The suspect was gone before officers arrived.

The second incident happened less than an hour later. St Vincent's Medical Center alerted dispatchers to a person that had just walked into the emergency room with a non-life threatening stab wound to the arm around 1:08 a.m, police said. Authorities added that the victim said the incident happened near State Street and Iranistan Avenue.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport Police at (203) 576-TIPS.