2 Seriously Injured After Crash on I-91 in North Haven

North Haven fire officials said two people have life threatening injuries after an accident on Interstate 91 North Wednesday night.

Fire Chief Paul Januszewski said a car crashed into a tree and caught fire in the area of exit 11.

Crews said it's an electric vehicle that caught fire.

The highway is closed between exits 12 and 13, according to the state Department of Transportation. The crash was reported at about 8:20 p.m.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes and expect delays for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

