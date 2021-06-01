2 Shot at Bridgeport Block Party, 1 Hit by Vehicle Fleeing Gunfire: PD

Two people were shot at a Bridgeport block party on Monday night and another person is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle while fleeing from the gunfire, according to police.

Officers said they were patrolling on Willow Street near Clermont Avenue where there was a large block party around 9:45 p.m. when police called out shots fired and requested back up for a large crowd gathering in the street.

A man wearing all black clothing with a hoodie was seen displaying a gun and then took off running towards Bridgeport Hospital on Clermont Avenue, authorities said.

Police said they also requested medical assistance for a 31-year-old Bridgeport woman who was hit by a pick-up truck as she was fleeing from gunfire. The woman was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where she is listed in critical condition, they added. The driver of the pick-up truck remained at the scene.

Shortly after, Bridgeport Hospital reported two people arrived in the emergency room with gunshot wounds. The two people had been transported to the hospital in separate private vehicles, officers said.

One person who was shot is identified as a 33-year-old Bridgeport woman. Police said she told them she was at the Willow Street block party when she was hit by gunfire in her upper chest. She is listed in stable condition.

The second person who was shot is identified as a 33-year-old Waterbury man who also told officers he was at the Willow Street block party. He was struck by gunfire in the right shin and is currently listed in stable condition, according to police.

Willow Street was closed at Boston Avenue, Barnum Avenue and Clermont Street so detectives could process the crime scene. It has since reopened.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Abe Konoval at (203) 581-5229 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.