2 Taken Into Custody During Police Pursuit in West Hartford: PD

Police have taken two people into custody after a police pursuit on Interstate 84 in West Hartford Friday afternoon.

Hartford and Connecticut State Police engaged in the pursuit of a vehicle on I-84 westbound at approximately 3:20 p.m.

The wanted vehicle allegedly drove off the shoulder of the exit 43 on-ramp and the occupants fled, according to police.

West Hartford and Hartford Police were able to locate and take the two individuals who fled the scene into custody, authorities said.

Officials said no injuries were reported. No additional information was immediately available.