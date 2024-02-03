woodbridge

2 teens arrested in connection to vehicles stolen at gas pumps in Woodbridge, West Haven

By Cailyn Blonstein

Two teens have been arrested in connection to multiple vehicles that were stolen from gas pumps in Woodbridge and West Haven on Friday afternoon.

The first vehicle was stolen shortly after 4 p.m. from Woodbridge. Police there said they notified several agencies about the stolen Audi heading from their town towards New Haven.

About 20 minutes later, officers said a woman was pumping gas into her Hyundai when a teenage male entered her car and drove away. While attempting to stop the theft, the woman suffered minor injuries.

A few minutes later, police said a black Cadillac was stolen from the Noble gas station on Boston Post Road in West Haven while someone was pumping gas.

The driver of the Cadillac hit a vehicle on Saw Mill Road. All of the people inside of the vehicle then fled.

According to police, the original Audi from Woodbridge was later seen on Saw Mill Road picking up the people who fled from the Cadillac.

A police sergeant attempted to stop the Audi, but stopped the attempt when the vehicle continued onto Interstate 95.

During the investigation, authorities said they found the Audi on the I-95 south rest stop.

The driver of the Audi attempted to flee again, but was stopped when officers deployed stop sticks and deflated all four tires, according to police. The people inside of the car fled and were later caught.

Investigators said two 14-year-olds were arrested and one was found with a loaded 9mm gun. It's unclear if police are still looking for additional suspects.

Police remind residents not to pump gas with their vehicle running. It's recommended to shut the vehicle off and remove the key from the vehicle to prevent easy opportunities for theft.

