2 Teens Injured During Hartford Shooting

Two teenagers have injuries after being shot on Enfield Street Tuesday evening.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of 298 Enfield St. Authorities responded to the area on a ShotSpotter activation.

Responding officers found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

About two hours later, a second teen showed up at the hospital. The 16-year-old was also shot, according to police.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.

