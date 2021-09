Fire crews are responding to a two-car rollover crash in Wethersfield.

Officials said they're at the scene of a rollover accident on Route 3 northbound heading toward Glastonbury.

One of the cars involved was overturned, authorities said.

Two people were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries. No additional information was immediately available.