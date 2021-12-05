2 Transported to Hospital After Shelton Crash

Two people were taken to a trauma facility after a car crash in Shelton Sunday night, officials said.

Firefighters said they responded to Bridgeport Avenue at approximately 8:10 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Responding crews found a car upside down on the shoulder of the road.

Officials said they were told the car was parked in a lot above the location and crashed through the barrier about 12 feet above, landing on its roof.

Two people were inside the car at the time of the crash and needed help getting out. Crews said they were able to extricate the individuals.

Both people were transported to a local trauma facility for medical attention. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Multiple crews responded to the scene. No additional information was immediately available.