$20,000 Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Connecticut

The winning $1 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold in Michigan, but someone who bought a ticket in Connecticut won $20,000.

The winning numbers for the jackpot on Friday were 4-26-42-50-60 and the Mega Ball was 24.

One ticket sold in Connecticut matched four balls and the mega ball and it had a megaplier, which doubles the winnings from $10,000 to $20,000.

There were 12 tickets worth $1,000 and several worth hundreds of dollars.