With cases of COVID-19 rising and the spread of the delta variant, the 2021 Closer to Free Ride will be virtual this year.

Race organizers said in an email that they made the difficult decision to return to a fully virtual ride for 2021 based on data and guidance from the medical team at Yale New Haven Health.

The annual ride raises money for Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center.

A special Ride Week Website will be created.

Registration is open for the virtual ride and participants can register as a virtual rider or non-riding fundraiser.

Closer to Free is scheduled for Sept. 11.