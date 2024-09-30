What to know about the 2024 Southington Apple Harvest Festival

Fall is here, so are the apples and the Southington Apple Harvest Festival starts on Friday.

The six-day event happens over two weekends, Oct. 4-6, and Oct. 11-13, on and around the Southington Town Green.

The festival goes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 and Oct. 11; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 and Oct. 12; noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6 and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13.

The arts and crafts show will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The event can bring in more than 100,000 people, so expect crowds, parking restrictions and street closures.

Parking restrictions

On Friday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 6, and from Friday, Oct. 11 through Sunday, Oct. 13, “No Parking” signs will be posted on either side of these streets:

Academy Lane

Academy Street

Berlin Avenue, from Main Street to Highwood Avenue

Center Street

Center Place

Center Court

Chestnut Street

Columbus Avenue

Eden Avenue

High Street

Hobart Street

Liberty Street

Merrell Avenue

Mill Street, from North Main Street to Water Street

North Liberty Street

North Main Street, from Center Street to Mill Street

Oak Street

Vermont Avenue

Vermont Terrace

West Center Street, from Summer Street to Howard Avenue

Woodruff Street, from Berlin Avenue to Pleasant Street

On Sunday, Oct. 6 (with a rain date of Oct. 13), the following streets will be posted as “No Parking” for the Apple Festival parade:

Beecher Street

Bristol Street

Chestnut Street

Church Street

Cowles Avenue

Eden Place

Elm Street

Knowles Avenue

Main Street

Matthews Street

Prospect Street, from West Street to Summer Street

South Center Street

Speechley Avenue

Summer Street

West Main Street

Water Street

Access to Cowles Avenue, Prospect Street, Summer Street, and Elm Street will be shut down at 11 a.m. on the day of the parade.

The listed streets will be under these special parking restrictions from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the day of the parade.

All violators will be subject to a $35 fine and/or towing of the vehicle.

Fireworks

The fireworks display will be set off from the dog park on Mill Street on Saturday, Oct. 5 with a rain date of Saturday, Oct. 12.

The section of Mill Street between North Main Street (Route 10) and Water Street will be blocked off starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 and reopening at 11 p.m. the same day to allow for a safety zone and traffic will be detoured around the Mill Street closure.

The dog park will be closed to the public from noon on Saturday, Oct. 5 and it will reopen at noon on Sunday, Oct. 6.

These closures will be in effect on Saturday, Oct. 12 into Sunday, Oct. 13 if the rain date is implemented.

Parade information

During the parade and festival hours, northbound and southbound traffic traveling on Route 10 will be diverted.

On parade day, northbound traffic on Route 10 will be diverted onto Meriden Avenue and southbound traffic will be diverted onto Hobart Street. During normal festival hours, northbound traffic on Route 10 will be diverted onto Berlin Avenue and southbound traffic on Route 10 will be diverted onto High Street.

More about the Southington Apple Harvest Festival

One of the big draws every year is the apple fritter stand.

There will be live music and apple fritter and apple pie eating contests.

The Apple Harvest Road Race will be on Sunday. Oct. 6.

Learn more on the Apple Harvest website here.