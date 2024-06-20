Oxford

21-year-old man dies after being pulled from reservoir in Oxford

NBC Universal, Inc.

Emergency crews responded to a reservoir in Oxford Thursday after getting a report of a swimmer who went under and never came back up.

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (EnCon) police, Oxford police, Oxford firefighters, and the Region 5 Dive Team responded to the Seymour Reservoir #2 Thursday afternoon.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Members of the dive team were able to pull a 21-year-old man from the water and first responders performed CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DEEP.

EnCon police are investigating the incident. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the victim's cause and manner of death.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

DEEP said Seymour Reservoir #2 is not a designated swimming area.

This article tagged under:

Oxford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us