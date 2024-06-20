21-year-old man dies after being pulled from reservoir in Oxford

Emergency crews responded to a reservoir in Oxford Thursday after getting a report of a swimmer who went under and never came back up.

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (EnCon) police, Oxford police, Oxford firefighters, and the Region 5 Dive Team responded to the Seymour Reservoir #2 Thursday afternoon.

Members of the dive team were able to pull a 21-year-old man from the water and first responders performed CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DEEP.

EnCon police are investigating the incident. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the victim's cause and manner of death.

DEEP said Seymour Reservoir #2 is not a designated swimming area.