28-Year-Old Reported Missing From Waterbury

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 28-year-old who was reported missing from Waterbury six days ago.

Police said Luis Pella-Alicea went missing at approximately 11 a.m. on Dec. 20.

They say it is unknown if Pella-Alicea has been taking his required medication.

He has a beard, wears glasses, has musical notes tattooed on both forearms, "Love" on knuckles, and a left tattoo under his right eye, police said.

Pella-Alicea is possibly in the area of Ventnor, New Jersey.

He is 5-foot-5 and weighs 160 pounds. Police said he has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury detectives at 203-574-6941 or police dispatch at 203-574-6911.