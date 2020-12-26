silver alert

28-Year-Old Reported Missing From Waterbury

Police say it is unknown if Luis Pella-Alicea has been taking his required medication.

Waterbury Police Department

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 28-year-old who was reported missing from Waterbury six days ago.

Police said Luis Pella-Alicea went missing at approximately 11 a.m. on Dec. 20.

They say it is unknown if Pella-Alicea has been taking his required medication.

Local

West Hartford 3 mins ago

Shopping Plazas Busy the Day After Christmas

Franklin 3 hours ago

One Dead, Two Injured After Fatal Crash on Christmas Night in Franklin

He has a beard, wears glasses, has musical notes tattooed on both forearms, "Love" on knuckles, and a left tattoo under his right eye, police said.

Pella-Alicea is possibly in the area of Ventnor, New Jersey.

He is 5-foot-5 and weighs 160 pounds. Police said he has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury detectives at 203-574-6941 or police dispatch at 203-574-6911.

This article tagged under:

silver alertWaterburyWaterbury policemissing man
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Season of Giving Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us