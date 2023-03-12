3 Adults, 5 Children Displaced After Fire in Hartford

Two families are displaced after a fire in Hartford on Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to Farmington Avenue around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a fire.

The extent of the damage is unclear at this time.

According to fire officials, three adults and five children are currently displaced.

The Red Cross is assisting the families.

There's no word on what started the fire.