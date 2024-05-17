New Haven Public Schools making plans to expand career pathway programs

Three interdistrict magnet schools in New Haven may not have enough students who are not Black or Latino, according to recent state data.

Interdistrict magnet schools are open to students who don’t live in a school district. The school’s student population demographic should be at least 25 percent or more non-Black and Latino, and less than 75 percent of students should be from the district.

Betsy Ross Arts Magnet School, Hill Regional Career High School and Metro Business Academy are missing one or both of those criteria. State statute says that each interdistrict magnet school that is out of compliance could lose out on state operating grants given to each school.

A spokesperson for the school system said they don’t expect to face penalties, but there are plans to expand programs across the district, including in magnet schools, for current students. The expectation is that they will attract new ones.

“So, we have a health career pathway at Hillhouse High School but it will be expanded, and one of those schools is Career,” said Dina Natalino, who is the supervisor of the college and career pathways for New Haven Public Schools. “And the business pathway will also be at career,” she explained.

Those are just some of the changes proposed for the district. Staff also plan to apply for a federal grant to help expand the programs specifically at Betsy Ross, Career and Metro Business Academy, which will help attract more students from outside the city, and those who are of different racial backgrounds.

“These proposals and these ideas for this grant are directly tied to bringing more resources to our schools, so our students have more opportunities for those hands-on learning experiences,” said New Haven Federation of Teachers president Leslie Blatteau. “And that’s going to help with engagement, and that’s going to help with attendance.”

The programs will also help students who may want to enter the workforce right after high school. The grant funding can support the cost for certifications and taking college level courses.

“Getting a job right out of high school and becoming a paraprofessional. Going back to school and getting certified to become a teacher. Those are the real solutions that we as a union are about,” Blatteau said.

But she says there should be a wider view of how the state looks at diversity requirements, particularly when comparing demographics of urban and suburban schools.

“As we continue to work in a way that is anti-racist and is really working to make sure that students needs are met, let’s have honest conversations about what racial isolation looks like throughout our state.”

As the district makes plans for expanding programs across multiple schools, Natalino says it will help encourage students to think broader.

“This really does transform high school. If in junior and senior year I’m now able to go into a work-based learning experience, where I’m able to get an internship or I’m on a college campus and I’m taking college classes, high school looks different.”