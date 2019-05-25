3 Advantages of a Smart Home Security System

The following content is created in partnership with Comcast. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Comcast.

Installing a home security system is a great way to protect your home, family and your possessions. But you may not realize just how far security alarm technology has come in the last few years. Here are three ways in which today's security systems are smarter than their older counterparts.

Customized Alerts

Older systems had to be armed in order to respond. Smart systems work for you all the time, even when disarmed. Xfinity Home lets you set customized, real-time alerts when activity is detected—so no matter where you are, you can be notified when your teenager gets home from school, when a door or window is left open too long or a drawer containing valuables is opened.

Enhanced Monitoring

Traditional security systems were run through a landline that could easily be disabled by criminals. But modern smart systems have multi-path connectivity to ensure homeowners' signals can get through to monitoring stations. Xfinity Home Plus includes 24/7 video recording and battery and cellular backup to keep your system running even during power interruptions.

Automation

Many smart devices make more sense when integrated with the sensors and cameras of a home security system. For example, smart lighting can connect with home security to automate lighting for burglary deterrence and to conserve energy. Smart thermostats can be connected to local weather forecasts. Tying it together increases efficiency while protecting your home—and with Xfinity X1 and the X1 Voice Remote, you can control your smart devices from the comfort of your couch.

Remote Access

With a smart home system and the Xfinity Home app, you can arm/disarm and remotely access your system from anywhere, even at home on your TV. If you forgot to lock the door, it can send you an alert and give you the option to lock the door without having to return home. If a family member needs to get in the house when you are away from home, you can unlock the door and disarm the system to provide access.

