3 CT contestants on ‘RuPaul's Drag Race' praise state for supporting drag culture

You may have heard their names - Loosey LaDuca, Robin Fierce and Amethyst. They’ve become drag queen celebrities. And this year, they became the first Connecticut contestants ever on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

The Emmy award-winning MTV show has become a cultural phenomenon celebrating drag performance, and season 15 had some local flair.

Joining Fierce of Hartford, and LaDuca from Ansonia was Terryville’s “Amethyst.” Each contestant, caught up in the exhilarating experience.

“It’s equal parts, fun and equal parts, 'oh my gosh, what am I doing,'” Amethyst said with a laugh.

“It is the most madness that you’ve ever experienced with the most joy that you’ve ever experienced,” said Fierce.

With so many Connecticut entrants on the show, judges once quipped, “So who’s working in Connecticut right now?”

Actually, quite a few. Stages like the one at Hartford’s ‘Chez Est’ are full on a regular basis.

Middletown’s Hella Swagg has been performing in Connecticut for 12 years, and enjoyed watching Connecticut’s queens get the royal treatment.

“It was really surreal,” said Swagg. "I found myself having moments where I was like, 'I know this person!'”

While RuPaul’s show celebrates Drag Culture, Hella and other queens know that’s not the reality everywhere.

“In certain places there is legislation, that is making what I’m doing right now illegal,” Swagg said.

At least 15 states are considering bills that would restrict drag performance. Unlike Connecticut, which Amethyst and Fierce applaud.

“It’s honestly overwhelming, and it’s a blessing. It honestly is,” Amethyst said.

“I think that other people around the country, other governing bodies around the country, should be looking at Connecticut as an example,” Fierce said.

Meanwhile, Swagg jokes that RuPaul may have lost her number, but that’s not stopping her from taking the stage here in Connecticut.

“If there’s a venue. I’ll be there performing,” she said.