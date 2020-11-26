Stratford

3 Displaced in Early Morning Stratford House Fire

Crews are investigating the cause of a Stratford home fire after three people were displaced.

The fire happened at approximately 3:30 a.m. at 1921 Broadbridge Ave.

Crews said heavy smoke was visible upon arrival at the back of the home. The fire extended up to the vinyl siding and into the kitchen, firefighters said.

The interior of the home suffered heavy fire and smoke damage.

Three adults were home at the time of the fire, but they were able to safely evacuate, crews said.

The fire was under control is less than 20 minutes, according to crews.

The home is no longer habitable and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews said the fire originated on the rear porch and is deemed accidental.

