3 football coaches at Masuk High School resign amid misconduct probe

Three high school football coaches in Monroe have resigned amid complaints about alleged misbehavior this year, according to school officials.

The Board of Education said complaints were brought to light about the football program at Masuk High School in June. Those complaints alleged misbehavior by coaching staff, saying attempts by school administration to remedy those concerns were unsuccessful.

Due to these concerns, the Board of Education sought legal counsel and in July, board members met to discuss the matter in executive session. After that meeting, the board decided to place two coaches on paid administrative leave while conducting an investigation.

The Board of Ed said Monroe's superintendent worked with legal counsel to conduct an administrative investigation.

A third coach was also placed on leave. The superintendent hired replacement coaching staff to provide support for the football program going forward, according to the Board of Education.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was made aware of the incident. Monroe police were also notified, and they conducted a criminal investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.