3 people, including 2 firefighters, injured after house fire in Manchester

By Anyssa McCalla

Manchester Fire Department

Two firefighters and another person were injured after a fire broke out in a Manchester home Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Steep Hollow Lane just before 10 a.m. Crews were able to contain the blaze in about 40 minutes.

Firefighters said they were able to rescue two cats and a dog that were still in the home.

Manchester Fire Department
Three people were able to escape, and one person was taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to fire officials.

Crews said two firefighters also suffered minor injuries.

The Red Cross is helping the family affected by the fire.

The fire department is investigating the cause.

