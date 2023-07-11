state parks

3 state swimming areas closed due to high bacteria levels

Wadsworth Falls sign
Three state swimming areas are closed due to high bacterial levels.

According to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the following parks are closed:

  • Cockaponset State Forest (Pattaconk) in Chester
  • Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield
  • Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford

The swimming areas and beaches are tested weekly by DEEP and are analyzed at the Department of Public Health Lab.

