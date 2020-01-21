3 Suspects in Shelton Comic Book Heist Arrested

Hundreds of rare, collectible comic books were stolen from a storage unit in Shelton and police said they have arrested three suspects.

The theft was reported on July 25 after more than 500 comic books were stolen and police determined that three men sold a small part of the collection to a comic book store in New Haven, police said.

On Tuesday, police arrested 49-year old James Wadsworth Sr., of Ansonia, 30-year-old James Wadsworth Jr., of Ansonia, and 32-year-old Saul Salazar, of Shelton.

All three were charged with larceny in the first degree and conspiracy to commit larceny in the first degree.

They were each held on a $50,000 bond and arraigned in Derby Superior Court. Police said they were able to find the rest of the comic books.