Torrington

3 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Torrington

By Angela Fortuna

Torrington Police Department
NBC Connecticut

Three people have been taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Torrington Wednesday evening.

The police department said they were called to the 100 block of Highland Avenue for a reported crash involving three vehicles.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

A car traveling westbound on Highland Avenue was rear-ended by another vehicle, which then crossed into the eastbound lane of traffic and struck another car, police said.

One of the cars involved in the collision rolled over, trapping a driver. They, along with two others, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities said one of the drivers faces reckless driving charges. The crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Torrington
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us