3 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Torrington

Three people have been taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Torrington Wednesday evening.

The police department said they were called to the 100 block of Highland Avenue for a reported crash involving three vehicles.

A car traveling westbound on Highland Avenue was rear-ended by another vehicle, which then crossed into the eastbound lane of traffic and struck another car, police said.

One of the cars involved in the collision rolled over, trapping a driver. They, along with two others, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said one of the drivers faces reckless driving charges. The crash remains under investigation.