4 adults, 2 minors arrested in connection to attempted street takeover in West Haven

Four adults and two minors have been arrested in connection to an attempted street takeover in West Haven early Saturday morning.

Numerous vehicles attempted a street takeover on the Boston Post Road and Campbell Avenue around 2 a.m.

According to police, multiple 911 calls reported people standing in the roadway and cars doing donuts in the street.

Officers from West Haven and neighboring departments responded to the area. Authorities said multiple people at the scene threw fireworks towards the officers and did not comply with orders.

In total, six people were arrested including four adults and two minors. Investigators anticipate additional arrests in the near future.