4-CT Charitable Organization to Help Nonprofits During COVID-19 Crisis

As the COVID-19 takes its toll, a group of philanthropists based in Connecticut have created a charitable organization to help nonprofit organizations serving people impacted by the pandemic.

The Connecticut COVID-19 Charity Connection, a non-profit, will also be known as 4-CTand it will provide financial support for services to be able to answer and increased demand. https://www.4-ct.org/

4-CT is working with community foundations to fund childcare for first responders, food banks and more.

The governor’s office said the charity has already raised $10 million and is looking to raise more in the coming weeks and months.

“I’m grateful to our community foundations, United Way of Connecticut, and the individual donors who support the work of nonprofits that provide critical services across our state every day – and during this crisis,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “4-CT will expand the ranks of these philanthropic partners supporting the nonprofits on the frontlines."

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 3,128 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of Connecticut, 608 hospitalizations and 69 deaths,

“The COVID-19 crisis is unprecedented and requires many different groups to come together,” the founders, Don Kendall, who serves as the organization’s CEO, and Ted Yang, who is serving as COO, said in a joint statement. “We are humbled by this opportunity to be of service to our state by providing a valuable connection between donors and important statewide projects that will help those in need.”

4-CT has launched the 4-CT Statewide COVID-19 Relief Fund, to be administered by the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, and it is looking for donations

Those interested in making a contribution to 4-CT should visit www.4-ct.org.