4 Displaced After Fire Heavily Damages House in Killingly

Four people are displaced after a fire ripped through a home in Killingly on Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to a home on Cranberry Bog Road after getting a report of a structure fire.

The three-alarm fire brought in mutual aid from all of Killingly Fire Departments and multiple out of town agencies.

Photos from the scene show bright orange flames and thick black smoke coming out of the home.

The home was heavily damaged in the fire, firefighters said.

The American Red Cross is helping the four people who are displaced.

No injuries were reported.