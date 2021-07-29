4 Rescued After Boat Capsized in Norwalk

Crews rescued four people Wednesday night after their boat capsized in Norwalk.

Norwalk Fire Department Marine Unit responded to a reported 18-foot boat that capsized in the water near Grassy Island.

According to officials on scene, they found the capsized boat in the area of Copps Island with 4 men clinging on. "All 4 men were wearing life vests," crews added.

The marine unit was able to get close enough to the vessel to remove all four people from the water onto the rescue boat, MU238, said fire officials. The passengers told police they were in the water for approximately one hour.

No injuries were reported and all 4 men refused medical attention, said fire department crews.

The United States Coast Guard also assisted and handled the salvaging of the vessel.