4 Teens Arrested in Connection With New London Stabbing

Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with a mid-April stabbing that happened in New London, police said.

The reported stabbing happened at about 3:30 p.m. on April 12 in the area of Michael Road and Chester Street.

Authorities said a man was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Police said he did survive.

Detectives ultimately obtained arrest warrants for four men involved in the stabbing. Three were 16 years old and one was 15 years old.

All of the teens were arrested on Friday and face charges including first-degree assault and conspiracy to commit assault. Police said the teens are being held at a juvenile detention facility.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 860-447-1481. You can also leave anonymous tips by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.