5 Displaced After Fire in Hartford

Five people are displaced after a fire in Hartford Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the Amherst Street home after residents called at 5:09 a.m. to report a fire at the home, Deputy Hartford fire chief Adam Guertin said.

Firefighters arrived four minutes later and the residents, three adults and two children, were out of the home.

The fire was under control as of 5:25 a.m., Guertin said. Firefighters were battling the fire amid a heat wave that is entering its eighth day.

Specials services will help the residents find a place to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.