5 hospitalized after serious crash on Route 44 in Canton

At leaast five people were hospitalized after a crash in Canton on Saturday night.

The crash happened on Route 44 near the Simsbury town line just before 7 p.m., according to dispatchers.

The victims had to be extricated from the two vehicles involved in the crash, they said.

An accident reconstruction team was called to the scene and Route 44 was expected to be closed for several hours.

No other information was immediately available.