5 People, 4 Animals Displaced After House Fire in Bridgeport

Five people and four animals are displaced after a house fire in Bridgeport on Saturday night.

Dispatchers received 911 notifications about smoke coming from the roof of a home in the 100 block of Pixlee Place around 11:25 p.m.

When firefighters arrived to the area, they said they found heavy fire on the second floor in the attic of the two-story home.

All occupants of the home were able to escape. No injuries were reported.

According to fire officials, the Red Cross is helping five people and four pets.

The Bridgeport Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.