While getting married will always be inherently traditional, today’s couples are more inclined to create a personalized experience by selecting which wedding-day traditions to follow and which ones to update to reflect their personalities. Some just want to try something new. From wedding venues to how to decompress after the big day, these are some of latest trends worth considering if you’re planning to tie the knot.

The mini-moon

Even for a small-scale wedding, it’s easy to get overwhelmed in the mayhem of planning and lose sight of the reason you’re getting married in the first place. The mini-moon provides a way for modern couples to prioritize their time together and to decompress right after the whirlwind event, without the added expense and planning of a traditional honeymoon. Taking an extended weekend to a nearby town or a few nights in a bed n’ breakfast offers couples a way to prioritize each other in the aftermath of the wedding while offering a little more time to plan and budget for a bigger getaway.

The wardrobe change

A cousin to the increasingly popular convertible dress, many brides and grooms alike are taking advantage of their nuptials to have fun with fashion and slip into something more suited for a lively dance floor. The festive environment combined with a captive audience of adoring friends and family is the perfect opportunity to showcase your style or to try something fun and bold that you might otherwise shy away from.

The all-inclusive venue

While infusing cultural and religious traditions remains a top priority for many couples, the traditional church wedding is on the decline according to wedding site The Knot. While some couples gravitate towards alternative or adventurous locales, others seek to simplify the planning process with all-inclusive venues. Foxwoods Resort Casino, for example, offers customizable wedding packages that include everything from event planners and renowned chefs to onsite hotels, nightclubs, and spas, all in one place. Couples that opt for the all-inclusive venue have fewer logistics to deal with, and more precious time to focus on each other.

The vinyl bar

What’s old is often new again in fashion, design, and music–hence the recent vinyl resurgence and the myriad of listening bars popping up in major cities. Naturally, the vinyl trend has made its way to the wedding industry, inspiring vintage enthusiasts, audiophiles, and trend-setters to set up a DJ booth with interactive vinyl bar during the cocktail hour. Guests can enjoy perusing vintage album covers and selecting music requests, allowing them to participate in a fun and personal way.

The farewell pool lounge

It’s hard to say goodbye at the end of a wedding weekend, but it’s even harder to attend another formal event after a celebratory trip and a night of revelry. These days, many couples are skipping sit-down brunches and treating guests to a casual day by the pool. Arrive when you can, enjoy some brunch bites, and soak up the sun before catching your flight.

