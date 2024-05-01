UConn

Pro-Palestinian protesters rally following arrests at UConn

By Matt Austin

NBC Connecticut

UConn students are speaking out a day after arrests at a pro-Palestinian encampment.

Activists say they are not backing down following the police activity.

“I am here because we are protesting against the violation of protesting and free speech here,” UConn freshman Kai Febus said.

This comes a day after 25 people - nearly all students - were arrested following an encampment at UConn.

“I think it was very uncalled for. It was very for people, people who are peacefully protesting at these encampments. We're just sitting around in solidarity [with] one another talking about the cause,” a student who did not want to be named said.

Students here and at campuses around the state and country have been calling for schools to disclose their investments and divest from those connected to Israel and its war with Hamas.

Those arrested at UConn face charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Local

The university said the group ignored repeated warnings to take down tents.

In a message to the school community on Wednesday, UConn president Radenka Maric wrote in part:

“…the university acted to ensure compliance with its policies and practices regarding larger public outdoor gatherings on our campuses…”

The president said the school has received an earful with some supporting the response and others opposed. You can read the full statement here.

UConn argues there are plenty of ways students can make their voices heard without breaking rules as the end of the school year nears.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to a Jewish group on campus but has not yet heard back.

