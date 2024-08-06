$50,000 reward being offered for info 14 years after deadly double shooting in Norwalk

A reward is being offered for information about a shooting that killed two people in Norwalk more than a decade ago.

Police said the $50,000 reward is for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the murders of two people on August 6, 2011.

According to police, that's when Iroquois Alston and Rickita Smalls were shot and killed while in a vehicle on Avenue B.

Now, 14 years later, police are continuing to look for answers. Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwalk Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 854-3111 or the Connecticut Cold Case Hotline at (866) 623-8058.