$56K worth of jewelry stolen from Fairfield jeweler: police

Police have arrested a man accused of stealing $56,000 worth of jewelry from a jeweler in Fairfield last month.

The man was found in a vehicle previously identified by the police in connection to a robbery back in November at Lenox Jewelers in Fairfield, according to officials.

Police responded after an alarm went off at Lenox and found the suspicious vehicle leaving the parking lot. They were unable to stop the driver.

After further investigation, officers confirmed that a robbery had happened and a total of $56,000 worth of jewelry was stolen.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Later on, investigators found the same vehicle and followed it to the Lenox parking lot to what seemed like a second robbery attempt the same store, according to police.

The driver was arrested at the scene. He was arrested for attempted burglary, resisting police and misusing plates last Thursday.

Police are currently working to obtain an arrest warrant in connection to the November robbery. As of now, he's being held on a $250,000 bond.

The investigation is currently ongoing.