Police arrest man that ran toward officers with knife before police shooting in Naugatuck

Police have arrested a man that allegedly ran toward officers with a knife before a police shooting in Naugatuck last month.

Police received a 911 call about a man with a knife at Baummer's Pond Park acting erratically on April 25 shortly before 9:15 a.m.

When officers arrived at the park on Mill Street, they said they found 24-year-old Kyle O'Creene holding a knife near a picnic table.

The Office of the Inspector General said O'Creene stood up and went toward officers with a knife. Investigators said O'Creene ignored multiple commands to drop the knife.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

An officer initially tried to use a taser to subdue O'Creene, but it was unsuccessful. O'Creene reportedly continued to advance toward the officers while still holding the knife and two officers shot him.

The officers immediately provided medical care to O'Creene, who was taken to Waterbury Hospital for treatment. He is in stable condition.

Naugatuck police said O'Creene was taken into custody on Tuesday after being released from the hospital.

He faces multiple charges including attempted assault on a police officer, carrying a dangerous weapon, interfering with an officer and reckless endangerment.

The Office of the Inspector General released police body camera footage of the incident. It can be seen here and here. Warning: some may find these videos disturbing.

The incident remains under investigation.