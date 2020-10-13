6 Yale Student-Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19

Six Yale student athletes on the same team have tested positive for COVID-19, the school confirmed Tuesday.

While the school did not say what team the students are on, officials did confirm that six members, who live both on and off campus, tested positive for the virus.

The cases were found during routine screening, officials said. All members of the team have been instructed to quarantine.

All in-person training and activities have been suspended for both varsity and intramural programs for at least the week. Certain facilities, including Payne Whitney Gymnasium, Ingalls Rink, and the Cullman-Heyman Tennis Center, are closed through Monday.

"We have now passed the halfway point of our fall semester. In order to finish as strongly as we started, we must remain vigilant and continue to observe all health and safety measures. Thank you all for your sustained commitment and partnership," school officials said in a letter to the community.